Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit for twelve straight session. Do you own?

Small-cap stock under ₹50: AVI Polymers share price has been hitting upper circuit for twelve sessions straight. The stock has risen over 88% from an intraday low of ₹10.61 recorded on April 15, 2026, supported by exceptionally strong trading activity, with volumes exceeding 8.21 crore shares during the period.

What's behind the rally? The strong rally in the AVI Polymers share price came after a significant development at the promoter level. On April 29, 2026, the company received formal communication from its Promoter and Promoter Group indicating their plan to acquire up to 5% of the company’s paid-up equity share capital via open market purchases. This phased acquisition signals robust promoter confidence in the company’s growth outlook and valuation.

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At the same time, the company is steadily pivoting towards a technology-driven business model through its AI-focused subsidiaries. It has recently introduced KrishiBuddy, an AI-powered agritech platform, and is preparing to launch AVI Health AI, a digital health solution offering real-time wellness insights and AI-led diagnostics. These initiatives are expected to create new growth opportunities and strengthen long-term shareholder value.

The proposed increase in promoter stake will be undertaken in accordance with applicable SEBI regulations.

Additionally, the company successfully concluded its rights issue, raising ₹89.99 crore through the issuance of 8,99,95,400 equity shares priced at ₹10 each. The issue was fully subscribed, highlighting strong investor confidence.

Supported by solid performance, AVI Polymers ended FY26 with its strongest balance sheet to date, with net worth rising to ₹115.99 crore and cash reserves at ₹16.60 crore, while remaining virtually debt-free—thereby enhancing its financial flexibility for future growth.

The company reported revenue of ₹312 crore, while its net profit jumped nearly 25-fold year-on-year to ₹20.32 crore, up from ₹ 0.81 crore in the previous year. It also reached a significant milestone by becoming almost debt-free, which has considerably enhanced its balance sheet strength and financial flexibility. Net worth increased to ₹115.99 crore, driven by a successful rights issue worth ₹89.99 crore.

On a sequential basis as well, operational performance remained strong. In Q4 FY26, revenue rose 13.6% quarter-on-quarter to ₹150.28 crore, while net profit climbed 46.1% to ₹10.24 crore, indicating solid execution and improving margins.

AVI Polymers share price trend The small-cap stock has given significant gains despite weak market sentiments. AVI Polymers share price has delivered 62.49% returns in two weeks and 19% in a month.

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Furthermore, the stock has doubled investors money in just three months by soaring over 177.75%.

Looking at the broader level, the small-cap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 241% in six months and 212% in a year.