Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Blue Cloud Softech share price surged as much as 2% to ₹18.90 per share despite weak market sentiments on Dalal Street on Tuesday, 2 June.

The small-cap stock opened at ₹18.40 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹18 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Indian equity markets remain under pressure on Tuesday, with the Nifty slipping nearly 100 points to trade below the 23,300 mark. The Sensex is also witnessing a similar decline, shedding more than 300 points and falling beneath 74,000.

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Why Blue Cloud Softech share price is rising today? The stock rally came after Blue Cloud Softech crossed the ₹1,000 crore annual revenue mark for the first time in FY26.

The small-cap company reported a 26% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue from operations to ₹1,002 crore in FY26.

Net profit for FY26 stood at ₹60.50 crore, up from ₹44.27 crore in FY25, demonstrating sustained earnings growth. The company reported a strong operational performance in FY26, with EBITDA rising to ₹126.13 crore from ₹71.05 crore in FY25.

Profitability also witnessed healthy growth, with profit before exceptional items and tax increasing to ₹89.54 crore in FY26 compared to ₹59.13 crore in the previous fiscal.

Reflecting the stronger bottom-line performance, earnings per share (EPS) came in at ₹1.13 for the year.

On quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue from operations rose to ₹277.52 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹265.41 crore in Q3 FY26. Meanwhile, EBITDA of ₹47.82 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with ₹32.55 crore in the preceding quarter.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹12.11 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, marking a decline from ₹18.58 crore recorded in the preceding quarter (Q3 FY26).

“FY26 has been a landmark year for Blue Cloud Softech Solutions. Crossing the ₹1,000 crore revenue milestone, with profit after tax growing 37 percent, reflects the strength of our AI-driven enterprise and cybersecurity portfolio and the trust our clients place in us. Our engagement with Telangana Police for AI-enabled computing infrastructure and the Blura Saga intelligence platform underscores our growing role in public safety and mission-critical government deployments. We enter FY27 with strong momentum, a healthy order pipeline and a clear focus on profitable and sustainable growth across our key markets," said Vinod Babu Bollikonda, Managing Director and Group CEO, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions.

Blue Cloud Softech share price trend The share price trend of Blue Cloud Softech has largely remained negative amid weak market sentiments. The small-cap stock has declined over 2% in a week and 4% in a month.

Furthermore, the small-cap stock has fallen 14% in three months and on year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the last one year, the stock has descended nearly 19%.

However, looking at the broader level, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 311% in the last five years.