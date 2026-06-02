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Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Small-cap stock Blue Cloud Softech opened at 18.40 apiece today, as compared to previous close of 18 on Monday. Here's what's behind the stock rally, along with the share price trend.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated2 Jun 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Small-cap stock Blue Cloud Softech surged 2% on Tuesday, 2 June.
Small-cap stock Blue Cloud Softech surged 2% on Tuesday, 2 June.(Pixabay)

Small-cap stock under 50: Blue Cloud Softech share price surged as much as 2% to 18.90 per share despite weak market sentiments on Dalal Street on Tuesday, 2 June.

The small-cap stock opened at 18.40 apiece today, as compared to previous close of 18 on Monday.

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Meanwhile, Indian equity markets remain under pressure on Tuesday, with the Nifty slipping nearly 100 points to trade below the 23,300 mark. The Sensex is also witnessing a similar decline, shedding more than 300 points and falling beneath 74,000.

Also Read | Nifty 50 Scorecard: The winners and losers of Q4 results season

Why Blue Cloud Softech share price is rising today?

The stock rally came after Blue Cloud Softech crossed the 1,000 crore annual revenue mark for the first time in FY26.

The small-cap company reported a 26% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue from operations to 1,002 crore in FY26.

Net profit for FY26 stood at 60.50 crore, up from 44.27 crore in FY25, demonstrating sustained earnings growth. The company reported a strong operational performance in FY26, with EBITDA rising to 126.13 crore from 71.05 crore in FY25.

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Profitability also witnessed healthy growth, with profit before exceptional items and tax increasing to 89.54 crore in FY26 compared to 59.13 crore in the previous fiscal.

Reflecting the stronger bottom-line performance, earnings per share (EPS) came in at 1.13 for the year.

On quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue from operations rose to 277.52 crore in Q4 FY26 from 265.41 crore in Q3 FY26. Meanwhile, EBITDA of 47.82 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with 32.55 crore in the preceding quarter.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of 12.11 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, marking a decline from 18.58 crore recorded in the preceding quarter (Q3 FY26).

“FY26 has been a landmark year for Blue Cloud Softech Solutions. Crossing the 1,000 crore revenue milestone, with profit after tax growing 37 percent, reflects the strength of our AI-driven enterprise and cybersecurity portfolio and the trust our clients place in us. Our engagement with Telangana Police for AI-enabled computing infrastructure and the Blura Saga intelligence platform underscores our growing role in public safety and mission-critical government deployments. We enter FY27 with strong momentum, a healthy order pipeline and a clear focus on profitable and sustainable growth across our key markets," said Vinod Babu Bollikonda, Managing Director and Group CEO, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions.

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Also Read | ACME Solar share price jumps 3% as firm launches QIP at ₹294.13 floor price

Blue Cloud Softech share price trend

The share price trend of Blue Cloud Softech has largely remained negative amid weak market sentiments. The small-cap stock has declined over 2% in a week and 4% in a month.

Furthermore, the small-cap stock has fallen 14% in three months and on year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the last one year, the stock has descended nearly 19%.

However, looking at the broader level, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 311% in the last five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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