Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps after this major business update in West Africa

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price jumped as much as 1.74% on BSE in Monday's trading session after the company signed an MoU with the Government of Liberia.

The small-cap stock opened at ₹19.88 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹19.50 on Friday last week. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹20 per share on 3 August.

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Blue Cloud Softech Solutions' MoU details In an exchange filing, the small-cap company announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Republic of Liberia, represented by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, and the Global Council for Investment and Business for Africa.

The MoU signed is for the planning, development, financing, and implementation of the Liberia National Digital Infrastructure Project through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model — a flagship programme intended to anchor Liberia's digital public infrastructure, data sovereignty, and cybersecurity resilience for a generation.

“Subject to completion of feasibility studies and execution of definitive agreements, the parties intend to jointly establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the laws of the Republic of Liberia as the dedicated project company for the development, financing, implementation, ownership, operation and management of NDIP,” the company said in the filing.

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According to the filing, the MoU was executed on 31 July 2026 by Hon. Sekou M. Kromah, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications and Postmaster General, Government of Liberia; Dr Idrissa Doucouré, President, GCIB Africa; and Mudraganam Chandrashekar, Chief Executive Officer, BCSSL.

“Liberia represents more than a single project for us — it is proof that our partnership model with GCIB Africa works, and that it scales. In the space of a few months, we have moved from Senegal to Liberia's mining sector to now Liberia's national digital backbone. Our ambition is to build sovereign cloud, cybersecurity and digital public infrastructure that West African nations can genuinely own and rely on, and this MoU is a significant step toward that ambition,” said Mudraganam Chandrashekar, Chief Executive Officer, BCSSL.

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Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price details Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. The small-cap multibagger has slipped 7.37% in a month; however, it has gained over 4.30% in six months.

Furthermore, the stock has slipped 6% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 41% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares have given multibagger returns of 283.59% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.