Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 5% despite weak trends in the Indian stock market

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Continental Securities share price rallied as much as 5% on BSE in Wednesday's trading session despite weak trends in the Indian stock market.

Continental Securities shares opened at ₹21.60 per share today, as compared to previous close of ₹21.71 on Tuesday. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹22.79 on Wednesday. The market capitalisation of Continental Securities stood at ₹72 crore, as of 3:10 pm.

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Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty came under heavy selling pressure in early trade on Wednesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 500.25 points to 75,060.61 in early trading, while the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 129.40 points to 23,506.10.

Why Continental Securities share price is rising today? In a press release on 9 September, the company said that it is accelerating its growth strategy by expanding its Gold Loan and Mutual Fund businesses, opening additional branches across Jaipur and raising fresh capital to fund the proposed expansion.

As part of its latest strategic plan, the company aims to grow its existing Gold Loan portfolio and scale up lending operations while simultaneously expanding its Mutual Fund business. It also plans to establish more branches and business locations in Jaipur, Rajasthan, thereby creating a broader customer-facing network for lending and investment-distribution services.

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Gold Loans are already an established offering for Continental Securities, alongside MSME and mortgage lending. The company provides secured loans against gold items and plans to leverage additional branch infrastructure and capital to expand its lending presence. The proposed expansion comes amid strong structural growth in India's gold-loan market, with industry gold-loan outstanding estimated at ₹18.6 lakh crore as of March 2026.

On the investment front, Continental Securities has been developing its Mutual Fund distribution platform and recently introduced its Smart Invest digital proposition, enabling customers to invest in mutual fund schemes, access selected funds and monitor their portfolios. The company's earlier strategic roadmap also included building Mutual Fund Assets Under Management (AUM), with a target of ₹100 crore, while exploring opportunities in Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) businesses. The ₹100-crore figure is a strategic target and should not be interpreted as the company's current AUM.

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The expansion plans come after a significant strengthening of the company's capital base earlier this year. Continental Securities raised funds through preferential issues during January-February 2026, with the proceeds intended to meet future capital requirements and support lending operations. The company is now considering another fund-raising exercise through the issuance of equity shares and/or securities convertible into equity, subject to applicable approvals. The issue size, pricing, number of securities and other terms will be finalised by the Board at the appropriate stage.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

The company has also recently revamped its leadership structure, with Rajesh Khuteta re-designated as Managing Director and Chairman with effect from September 2, 2026. Its 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for September 28, 2026, where shareholders will consider the financial statements for FY2025-26 along with dividend-related matters.

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With plans to expand across secured retail lending, MSME finance, gold loans, mutual fund distribution, and potentially PMS/AIF services, Continental Securities aims to transform into a diversified financial-services platform. Jaipur is expected to play a key role as the company enters its next phase of customer acquisition and business growth.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.