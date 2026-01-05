Small-cap stock under ₹50 Dhanlaxmi Bank jumps 5% after Q3FY26 business update

In its third-quarter business update, the Kerala-based lender reported a 20.76% year-on-year rise in total business to 31,933 crore as of December 31, 2025.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated5 Jan 2026, 02:23 PM IST
Dhanlaxmi Bank share price jumped 4.5% to 26.80 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company reported a strong business update for the December quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3 FY26).

This update has laid the foundation for a strong Q3 performance, boosting investor interest in the counter. The company is yet to announce its Q3 results date.

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q3 2026 business update

In its third-quarter business update, the Kerala-based lender reported a 20.76% year-on-year (YoY) rise in total business to 31,933 crore as of December 31, 2025.

Total deposits grew 18.39% YoY to 17,839 crore compared with the previous year, aided by a slight improvement in low-cost balances, it said. During the quarter, current account savings account (CASA) deposits rose 9.04% to 5,018 crore.

On the asset side, gross advances expanded by 23.90% to 14,094 crore, pointing to stronger credit demand. Growth was primarily driven by the gold loan portfolio, which jumped 50.89%YoY to 5,361 crore, highlighting sustained demand in the secured retail segment.

Meanwhile, the MSME loan book increased by 27.72% to 2,064 crore from a year earlier, reflecting the bank’s continued emphasis on lending to small and medium enterprises.

Dhanlaxmi Bank share price trend

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares have remained under pressure amid a volatile market. The banking stock has gained nearly 2% in a month; however, it has fallen 14% in the last six months.

Meanwhile, the banking stock has doubled its investors' wealth by soaring over 128% in the last five years.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares are listed on both BSE and NSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of 33.38 on June 9, 2025 and hit a 52-week low of 22.01 on January 28, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Dhanlaxmi BankIndian Stock MarketStock Market TodayBanking StocksSmallcap Stocks
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock under ₹50 Dhanlaxmi Bank jumps 5% after Q3FY26 business update
