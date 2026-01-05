Small-cap stock under ₹50 Dhanlaxmi Bank jumps 5% after Q3FY26 business update

Dhanlaxmi Bank share price jumped 4.5% to ₹26.80 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company reported a strong business update for the December quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3 FY26).

This update has laid the foundation for a strong Q3 performance, boosting investor interest in the counter. The company is yet to announce its Q3 results date.

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q3 2026 business update In its third-quarter business update, the Kerala-based lender reported a 20.76% year-on-year (YoY) rise in total business to ₹31,933 crore as of December 31, 2025.

Total deposits grew 18.39% YoY to ₹17,839 crore compared with the previous year, aided by a slight improvement in low-cost balances, it said. During the quarter, current account savings account (CASA) deposits rose 9.04% to ₹5,018 crore.

On the asset side, gross advances expanded by 23.90% to ₹14,094 crore, pointing to stronger credit demand. Growth was primarily driven by the gold loan portfolio, which jumped 50.89%YoY to ₹5,361 crore, highlighting sustained demand in the secured retail segment.

Meanwhile, the MSME loan book increased by 27.72% to ₹2,064 crore from a year earlier, reflecting the bank’s continued emphasis on lending to small and medium enterprises.

Dhanlaxmi Bank share price trend Dhanlaxmi Bank shares have remained under pressure amid a volatile market. The banking stock has gained nearly 2% in a month; however, it has fallen 14% in the last six months.

Meanwhile, the banking stock has doubled its investors' wealth by soaring over 128% in the last five years.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares are listed on both BSE and NSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹33.38 on June 9, 2025 and hit a 52-week low of ₹22.01 on January 28, 2025.