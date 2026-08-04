Small-cap stock under ₹50 Elitecon International hits 10% upper circuit for second day in a row

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Elitecon International share price hits 10% upper circuit on NSE in Tuesday's trading session, for the second session in a row. The stock rally came in despite muted trends on Dalal Street.

The small-cap stock opened at ₹17.19 apiece today. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹18.90 on 4 August.

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Meanwhile, benchmark indices witnessed an unusual divergence on Tuesday, August 4, with the 30-share Sensex rising more than 0.60%, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined over 1% during the session. The contrasting performance of the two frontline indices left investors puzzled.

Also Read | Sensex gains while Nifty crashes: Decoding the market divergence

Elitecon International recent business updates Elitecon International has announced the appointment of Shri Vipin Sharma and Shri Pradeep Kumar as Executive Additional Directors, effective July 22, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

The appointments, approved by the Board at its meeting on July 22 and disclosed to the stock exchanges the same day, come as the company resumes its banking operations and aims to strengthen its leadership during its recovery phase.

Shri Vipin Sharma’s return is a homecoming. A promoter of the company and a second-generation entrepreneur, he has devoted more than three decades to some of India’s most demanding and closely regulated industries, the company said.

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Shri Pradeep Kumar has been appointed to the Board from within the EIL group, where he currently serves as a Director at Golden Cryo Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Company.

He brings over 23 years of experience in leading large-scale construction and infrastructure projects, along with five years in tobacco industry operations, positioning him well to support the company's turnaround efforts from the outset.

With banking operations restored and a renewed leadership team in place, the company is entering the second half of the financial year with its revival strategy gaining momentum.

“I had intended to step away from active corporate life; those plans can wait, because this Company comes first. EIL has been built over the years with immense effort and, above all, with the trust of its shareholders, employees and partners - and I have returned for one purpose: to lead its revival with vigour, purpose and discipline. We will further strengthen the Board and the management with experienced key managerial personnel and independent directors in the period ahead. To everyone who has stood by this Company, I extend my sincere gratitude - and my assurance that we will repay your confidence through our work,” said Shri Vipin Sharma.

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Elitecon International share price trend Elitecon International share price trend has remained volatile in the near-term. The small-cap stock has gained over 17% in a week, however, has fallen 30% in a month.

Furthermore, the small-cap stock has slipped 50% in three months and 72% in six months.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 1685% returns in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.