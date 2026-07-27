Small-cap stock under ₹50 Elitecon International jumps after leadership revival move

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Elitecon International share price jumped 4% on NSE in Monday's trading session after the company announced leadership revival move on 27 July.

Elitecon International shares opened at ₹15.60 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹15.55 on Friday. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹16.17 on Monday.

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Elitecon International leadership revival move details In an exchange filing, Elitecon International announced the Board has appointed Shri Vipin Sharma and Shri Pradeep Kumar as Executive Additional Directors, effective July 22, 2026 and subject to shareholder approval - a decisive step, taken as banking operations resume, that places the Company’s recovery in the hands of the leadership that built it.

The appointments were approved at the Board meeting held on July 22, 2026 and intimated to the stock exchanges the same day, according to the filing.

Shri Vipin Sharma’s return is a homecoming. A promoter of the company and a second-generation entrepreneur, he has devoted more than three decades to some of India’s most demanding and closely regulated industries.

“I had intended to step away from active corporate life; those plans can wait, because this Company comes first. EIL has been built over the years with immense effort and, above all, with the trust of its shareholders, employees and partners - and I have returned for one purpose: to lead its revival with vigour, purpose and discipline. We will further strengthen the Board and the management with experienced key managerial personnel and independent directors in the period ahead. To everyone who has stood by this Company, I extend my sincere gratitude - and my assurance that we will repay your confidence through our work,” said Shri Vipin Sharma.

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Meanwhile, Shri Pradeep Kumar has also joined the Board from within the EIL family, serving as a Director of Golden Cryo Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company.

The Board also intends to further strengthen the company’s leadership in the period ahead through the induction of experienced key managerial personnel and independent directors, with announcements to follow in accordance with applicable regulations.

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Elitecon International share price trend Elitecon International share price trend has remained in negative amid weak market sentiments. The stock has slipped 11% in a week and 42% in a month.

Furthermore, Elitecon International shares have plunged 77% in six months, 84% on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 90% in a year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.