Small-cap stock under ₹50 Elitecon International retraces after jumping 9% following stock market rebound. Do you own?

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Elitecon International share price retraced after jumping over 9%, touching an intraday high of ₹26 apiece on BSE in Thursday's trading session.

The stock rally came after heavy trading volume and stock market rebound on 9 July. Both Indian indices rebounded in early trade on Thursday, with Sensex climbing over 495.86 points to 76,998.54, meanwhile, 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 148.70 points to 24,025.

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Elitecon International shares opened at ₹24.51 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹23.88 on Wednesday.

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Elitecon International recent business developments In an exchanges filing on 16 June, the company gave a clarification regarding delay in submission of the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31.

“The Company hereby clarifies that the delay is primarily on account of internal finalisation of the standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company, including collation and consolidation of financial information of its Indian and overseas subsidiaries, reconciliation of balances, review of year-end entries and consolidation-related disclosures,” the company said in the filing.

On 10 June, the company announced a strategic roadmap to build a diversified FMCG platform targeting approximately ₹20,000 crores in revenue by FY2030.

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The company’s expansion strategy is anchored on a dual-platform model comprising its international tobacco export business and a phased FMCG rollout focused on packaged foods and snacks, edible oils, and everyday household essentials.

The planned FMCG expansion will be supported through the company’s existing 40,000+ sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Nashik, Maharashtra together with proposed capability enhancement initiatives to be undertaken in a calibrated manner, based on commercial visibility and operational readiness.

Under its FMCG roadmap, Elitecon International has outlined an indicative capital outlay of ₹700 crore, with plans to build a distribution network targeting 5,000 partners and presence across 5,00,000+ retail outlets and 15+ international markets over time. The company also aims to scale a portfolio comprising 10 consumer brands and 150+ SKUs as part of the phased rollout framework.

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“Our focus today is on disciplined execution of milestones we have already disclosed. An USD 119 Million-plus international order book across Africa and the Middle East, a 40,000+ sq. ft. manufacturing engine at Nashik, and a clearly articulated FY30 FMCG ambition together give Elitecon a credible multi-year growth corridor. Our task is to convert that direction into capacity utilised, distributors onboarded, SKUs shipped and customers served. We will continue to update the market through formal disclosures as each milestone is achieved, and we will sequence every FMCG launch strictly behind documented readiness rather than against arbitrary timelines," said Kumar Anubhav Upadhyay, Executive Director, Elitecon International Limited.

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Elitecon International share price trend Elitecon International share price trend has remained under pressure amid weak market sentiments. The small-cap stock has slipped 10.24% in a week and 11.16% in a month.

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Furthermore, the stock has descended 39.16% in three months and 74% in six months. Looking at the broader level, the small-cap stock has fallen 76.55% on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 73% in a year.

However, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 2,188% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.