Small-cap stock under ₹50 to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Globe International Carriers share price will remain in focus on Monday after the company released its financial results for the quarter ended on 31 March 2026, on Friday.

The stock closed 1.15% higher at ₹41.30 apiece on Friday despite weak market sentiments.

Globe International Carriers Q4 results 2026 Globe International Carriers reported a consolidated net profit for the quarter at ₹1.53 crore in FY26, down from ₹2.10 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company reported revenue from operations of ₹54.64 crore in Q4FY26, compared with ₹48.10 crore in Q4FY25, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 13.6%. For the full year, consolidated net profit of ₹11.62 crore for the FY26, as compared to ₹5.02 crore in FY25, registering a growth of 131.5% YoY. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4FY26 came in at ₹0.14.

During FY26, the company further strengthened its growth platform by pursuing strategic diversification and technology-driven initiatives. Its subsidiary, Govind Kripa Infratech Private Limited, signed an agreement with OPO Hotels & Resorts to operate and manage a 56-room upscale hotel under the “OPO Premier Marvel” brand at Mahindra World City SEZ, Jaipur, marking the Group’s foray into the hospitality industry.

Globe International Carriers Limited is a prominent cargo transportation and logistics company in India, providing integrated logistics, supply chain management, and transportation services nationwide.

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Globe International Carriers share price trend The small-cap stock has remained positive despite weak market sentiments. Globe International Carriers shares have gained 1.30% in a week and 1.47% in a month.

The multibagger stock has fallen 12.50% on year-to-date (YTD) basis, however, has gained 61.39% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the small-cap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 307% in three years and 1,488.46% returns in five years.