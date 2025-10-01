Small-cap stock under ₹50 declares 20% final dividend in FY26. Details here

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Hazoor Multi Projects share price rose as much as 3 per cent to ₹39.20 in Wednesday's trading session after the company declared 20 per cent final dividend for financial year 2025-26.

Small-cap multibagger stock has been trading in red in the near-term. The stock descended nearly 10 per cent in six months over 94 per cent in one year. However, small-cap stock has increased investors wealth multifold by giving 4,739.51 per cent multibagger returns in five years.

Hazoor Multi Projects final dividend details On September 30, Hazoor Multi Projects announced final dividend of ₹0.20 per equity share having face value of ₹1, which is 20 per cent for the financial year 2026.

“We wish to inform you that the final dividend of Re. 0.20/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- i.e. (20%), recommended by Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on May 30, 2025 has been declared by the shareholders at Annual General Meeting (AGM) of held on September 29, 2025. The dividend shall be paid to shareholders within the time prescribed under Companies Act, 2013,” the company said in an exchange filing on September 30.

In an another exchange filing, the company had announced that it has set Monday, September 22 as the record date for determining shareholders eligibility for payment of final dividend.

Hazoor Multi Projects posted a net profit of ₹13.79 crore in Q1FY26, reflecting a 45.77% increase from ₹9.46 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue also soared 156.22% year-on-year to ₹180.12 crore, compared to ₹71.44 crore in the same quarter last year. The sharp growth was fueled by robust order inflows and efficient execution in its infrastructure and real estate businesses.

