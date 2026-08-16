Small-cap stock under ₹50 to be in focus on Monday after receipt of NHAI project

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Hazoor Multi Projects share price will remain in focus in Monday's trading session after the company said it was awarded the Letter of Award (LOA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The small-cap stock closed 3.29% lower at ₹20.85 apiece on BSE on Friday.

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Hazoor Multi Projects new order In an exchange filing on 15 August, Hazoor Multi Projects said that the NHAI has awarded LOA for engaging as the contactor for collection of user fee at Madangundi Fee Plaza at design Ch. Km 12.300 at Four laning between Km. 0.000 to Km. 27.500 on NH-31 in the state of Jharkhand under NHDP Phase-IV on EPC mode and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items.

“The Company is in receipt of Letter of Award (LOA) dated 14th August 2026 from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for User fee collection agency on the basis of competitive bidding through Etender for Madangundi Fee Plaza at design Ch. Km 12.300 at Four laning between Km. 0.000 to Km. 27.500 on NH-31 in the state of Jharkhand under NHDP Phase-IV on EPC mode and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items,” the company said in the filing.

According to the filing, the broad consideration or size of the order/contract is ₹28.47 crore.

Hazoor Multi Projects Q1 results 2026 Hazoor Multi Projects Limited posted a mixed performance in the first quarter of FY27, with modest growth in revenue offset by a steep decline in standalone net profit.

The Mumbai-based infrastructure company’s standalone revenue increased 4.6% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹10,367.04 crore from ₹9,916.22 crore in Q1FY26. However, standalone profit after tax (PAT) declined 59% to ₹460.03 crore, compared with ₹1,123.55 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

On a consolidated basis, the company recorded stronger revenue growth of 10.8% YoY, with revenue rising to ₹11,966.38 crore from ₹10,798.98 crore in Q1FY26. Despite the increase in revenue, consolidated net profit plunged 99% to ₹210.33 crore from ₹21,033.00 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Hazoor Multi Projects share price trend The share price trend of Hazoor Multi Projects has remained largely negative in the near-term amid weak market sentiments. The small-cap stock has declined 7.58% in a week and 12% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has slipped 40% in six months and 52% in a year. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, Hazoor Multi projects shares have fallen 43%.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has given multibagger returns of 1,071% in five years and 15,900% in ten years.