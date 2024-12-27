Small-cap stock under ₹50: HMA Agro Industries share price rose about 2 per cent in early trade on the BSE on Friday, December 27, a day after the company made announcements regarding several credit facilities from HDFC Bank. The small-cap stock opened at ₹40.28, up 2 per cent against its previous close of ₹39.52 on the BSE on Friday.
In an exchange filing on Thursday, December 26, HMA Agro said that its board of directors had approved the sanction of various credit facilities amounting to ₹160 crore granted by HDFC Bank to the company.
"The board of directors, at its meeting held on Thursday, December 26, considered and approved the sanction of various credit facilities amounting to ₹160,00,00,000 granted by HDFC Bank to the company," HMA Agro said.
"The facilities are subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the offer letter and will become available for utilisation at the bank’s discretion upon the fulfilment of conditions mentioned in the offer letter, as specified in the sanction letter to be issued by the bank," the company added.
The small-cap stock has been under pressure in calendar year 2024, falling 53 per cent as of the previous day's close of ₹39.52.
On a monthly scale, the stock is down nearly 9 per cent in December after a 2 per cent gain last month. It rose in November, snapping a four-month losing streak.
HMA Agro Industries share price hit a 52-week high of ₹84 on December 29 last year and a 52-week low of ₹39.16 on October 28 this year on the BSE.
If the stock closed with gains today, it will snap a seven-session losing streak.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.
