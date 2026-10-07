Small-cap stock under ₹50: IT share jumps 14% despite volatility in Sensex, Nifty 50

Small-cap stock under ₹50: IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price surged as much as 13.64% in Wednesday's trading session despite volatility in the Indian stock market.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares opened at ₹20.35 per share on NSE, as compared to previous close of ₹20.01 on Tuesday and touched an intraday high of ₹22.87 on 7 October.

Meanwhile, Indian stock markets recovered from their session lows on Wednesday, October 7, after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%, from 5.25% earlier.

The Sensex rebounded nearly 450 points, or 0.6%, from its intraday low to hit a high of 72,969.57. Similarly, the Nifty 50 recovered 123 points, or 0.5%, from its day’s low to reach 22,701.60.

What's behind the rally in Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price? In an exchange filing, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said that its wholly owned US subsidiary, Global Impx Inc. (GIX), has commenced delivery of an AI infrastructure design, deployment and support services engagement for IBM Cloud Inc. The project is being executed under a signed Statement of Work (SOW) at a fixed fee of $15.5 million, equivalent to approximately ₹147 crore.

According to the company, the engagement commenced on 22 September 2026, which is the start date specified under the SOW. The project is being deployed in New Jersey, US, and covers AI infrastructure design, deployment and support services. Global Impx Inc., the service provider for the project, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions.

The implementation will be carried out through a 13-phase plan, with the project structured around five payment milestones. The company said project reviews will be conducted at least once every two weeks as part of the delivery framework. The contract value of $15.5 million is a fixed fee and excludes applicable taxes.

The latest update follows the company's announcement on 25 September 2026 regarding the IBM Cloud engagement. The company, which is positioned as an AI-first technology company, said the project marks the commencement of delivery under the signed SOW.

According to the filing, the Statement of Work has been issued under a Master Services Agreement signed between the two companies on 21 August 2026. Under the agreement, GIX will develop a scalable, secure and high-performance environment to support the client’s artificial intelligence and machine-learning workloads, including model development, training, fine-tuning and inference. The project will be executed through a 13-phase implementation plan, with project reviews scheduled at least once every two weeks.

The project will cover four key stages—design, build, secure and operate, and validate and hand over. The design phase will assess AI workloads and existing infrastructure before developing the architecture, while the build phase will include GPU compute clusters, high-performance storage and networking, AI/ML platforms and Kubernetes-based orchestration.

“Since we announced this order, our focus has moved from contract to delivery. Our team has begun requirement gathering and infrastructure assessment, the groundwork that determines how well everything built on top of it performs. We intend to run this engagement to the standard IBM Cloud expects, and to bring the same discipline to every AI infrastructure programme we take on,” said Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price performance Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has shown a mixed performance across different time frames. The stock has gained 5.77% over the past week and 6.85% in the last one month, while its six-month performance stands at a gain of 7.50%.

On a longer-term basis, however, the stock has remained under pressure. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has declined 20.64% over the past year and is down 44.87% over the last three years.

Despite the weakness over the one- and three-year periods, the stock has delivered a strong return over a five-year horizon, gaining 310.72%.