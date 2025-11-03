Small-cap stock under ₹50: IT stock jumps 4% after this business update. Details here

Small-cap stock under ₹50: IT stock Blue Cloud Softech Solution rose as much as 4 per cent to ₹31 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the company secured a $9.63 million contract for the defence sector.

Advertisement

The small-cap multibagger stock has been delivering significant gains in the near term, despite weak market sentiments. Blue Cloud Softech Solution's share price has delivered a whopping 25 per cent return in just five days and 67.51 per cent in six months.

In fact, the small-cap stock has rewarded its long-term investors with multibagger returns by surging over 425.44 per cent in five years.

What's behind the rally? In an exchange filing on Nov 2, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced that it has signed a $9.63 million contract with Axiom Vortex Inc, which is an established US-based defense technology company, for the deployment of turnkey EDR (Endpoint Detection & Response) and AI-Agentic Perimeter Security solutions for defense clients across Africa and the Middle East.

Advertisement

The company aims to combine BCSSL’s advanced Operational Technology (OT) Security Platform with Axiom Vortex’s military-grade cryptographic technologies to create a comprehensive, defense-level cybersecurity framework.

“This contract with Axiom Vortex Inc signifies a bold leap in BCSSL’s mission to redefine cybersecurity in the defense domain. By combining our AI-agentic OT security innovation with Axiom’s proven cryptographic expertise, we are delivering integrated, intelligent, and resilient defense security systems tailored for high-stakes environments. Our vision is to empower defense establishments with real-time adaptive cybersecurity frameworks that not only safeguard strategic operations but also anticipate and mitigate threats before they materialize. This partnership reaffirms BCSSL’s commitment to delivering cost-effective, world-class, and mission ready cybersecurity solutions that can transform the security landscape for our global defense clients," said Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited.

Advertisement

This partnership marks a significant step forward in protecting national and strategic defense assets from evolving cyber and hybrid kinetic threats. The combined solutions will strengthen situational awareness, boost operational resilience, and improve threat neutralization, ensuring defense organizations uphold peak readiness in the digital landscape, the company said.

Founded in 1991, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) is a globally recognized provider of AI-powered enterprise and cybersecurity solutions. The company specializes in industrial automation security, AI-based analytics, defense-grade IT infrastructure, and OT cybersecurity.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.