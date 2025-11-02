Small-cap stock under ₹50 to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Kellton Tech Solutions share price will remain in focus on Monday after the company announced that the board has approved issuance foreign currency convertible bonds.

On Friday, Kellton Tech Solutions share price ended in red at ₹21.95 apiece. The small-cap multibagger stock has remained volatile in the near-term as it fell over 8 per cent in a month, however, gained 3 per cent in last six months.

The small-cap stock has given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by surging over 120.38 per cent in five years.

Kellton's currency bonds details In an exchange filing on November 1, Kellton announced that its board, in a meeting held on Saturday, considered and approved the issuance of $40,000,000 foreign currency convertible bonds.

"This is to inform that the Board of Directors of Kellton Tech Solutions Limited (“Company”), at its meeting held today, has, inter alia, considered and approved Issuance of upto U.S.$ 40,000,000 (United States Dollars Forty Million) Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (“FCCBs”). The issuance is pursuant to the approval of the members obtained at the Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2025," the company said in the filing.

The company further said, “The Company will continue to update the stock exchanges on material milestones of the proposed FCCB issuance, including confirmation of terms, documentation progress, expected timelines, and approvals, as they crystallize.”

On October 30, Kellton announced that the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has chosen the firm to create and implement Generative AI-based applications aimed at enhancing digital innovation and human-oriented transformation within UNFPA's worldwide initiatives.

In a filing with the stock exchange, the company said that the partnership marks a major milestone in Kellton’s commitment to leveraging Artificial Intelligence for social good, supporting a leading global development organisation in accelerating progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Our collaboration with UNFPA symbolizes how innovation can drive empathy and impact at a global scale. By combining our AI engineering strength with UNFPA’s humanitarian vision, we’re building solutions that not only transform digital operations but also make technology more inclusive, transparent, and meaningful,” said Karanjit Singh, CEO, Kellton.