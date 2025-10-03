Small-cap stock under ₹50 Kelton Technologies jumps 4% despite sideways trend on Dalal Street

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Kellton Technologies share price jumped 4.48 per cent to ₹25.89 apiece despite weak market sentiments on Friday, October 3.

Advertisement

The small-cap stock has remained volatile in the near-term. The stock has given 8.56 per cent returns in six months, however, has descended over 12 per cent in one year.

What's behind the rally? In an exchange filing, Kellton Technologies announced that it had successfully conducted its 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, September 30 via video conferencing.

The company informed the exchanges that it discussed ordinary and special business items during the meeting.

Rahul Jain, company secretary and compliance officer, said that the company had taken all necessary steps to ensure their smooth participation and voting during the meeting.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company had provided a remote e-voting facility through NSDL for all shareholders to cast their votes electronically on the resolutions set out in the notice convening the meeting. The remote e-voting facility was open from 09:00 A.M. (IST) on Friday, September 26, 2025, until 05:00 P.M. (IST) on Monday, September 29, 2025. Additionally, he informed that the Company had also provided an e-voting facility during the AGM for members who had not cast their votes via remote e-voting, allowing them to vote within 15 minutes from the conclusion of the meeting,” the filing said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities suggests these 3 stocks to buy

Kellton Tech Q1 results 2025 Kellton Tech posted a net profit of ₹22.7 crore for the June quarter, marking a 17.97 per cent sequential increase and a 13.59 per cent rise year-on-year. The company’s total revenue reached ₹296.1 crore, up 3.1 per cent on a QoQ basis and 12.8 per cent YoY. EBITDA came in at ₹35.8 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 12.1 per cent.

Commenting on the performance, Chairman and Whole-time Director Niranjan Chintam credited the company’s strong leadership and AI-first approach for delivering sustainable client solutions. He highlighted Kellton’s focus on partnerships and the deployment of Agentic AI and Generative AI capabilities to create collaborative environments. These advancements, he said, have strengthened the company’s product engineering, data engineering, and cloud engineering capabilities, setting the stage for measurable client results.

Advertisement