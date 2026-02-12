Small-cap stock under ₹50 Pavna Industries extends post-Q3 results rally. Rises 35% in four sessions

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Pavna Industries share price gained as much as 2.32% to ₹25.09 per share on Thursday after the company posted a strong set of numbers for the December quarter on Wednesday.

The auto components manufacturer’s stock has been rising for four consecutive sessions, surging as much as 35% during this period.

Pavna Industries Q3 results 2026 Pavna Industries delivered an impressive performance in Q3 FY26, reflecting a strong financial turnaround and strategic growth momentum. The company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) surged 297.37% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3.02 crore, compared to ₹0.76 crore in Q3 FY25.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations also witnessed a strong growth, rising 36% YoY to ₹108.03 crore from ₹79.43 crore.

EBITDA registered a healthy 30.15% YoY growth, reaching ₹9.54 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue climbed 45.69% to ₹108.03 crore, while PAT jumped 79.76% QoQ to ₹3.02 crore. Additionally, the PAT margin improved by 53 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 2.80%.

Established in1994 (earlier known as Pavna Locks Limited), Pavna Industries Limited carries forward a five-decade legacy in the South Asian automotive sector. The company runs state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Aligarh, Aurangabad, and Pantnagar, catering to leading OEMs across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-road segments.

Its diverse product range spans ignition switches, fuel tank caps, latches, auto locks, switches, oil pumps, throttle bodies, fuel cocks, and casting components. This broad portfolio positions Pavna to benefit from shifting demand trends across both conventional and electric vehicle platforms, while strengthening its financial flexibility and pursuing strategic growth initiatives.

Pavna Industries share price trend Pavna Industries share price has gained nearly 19% in a month, however, has shed 36.32% in six months.

Zooming out further, the stock has further declined 44% in last one year. The share price has proven to be a multibagger stock, delivering over 203.27% returns in last five years.

Pavna Industries share price is listed on both BSE and NSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹49.75 on February 10 last year and a 52-week low of ₹16.50 on January 22, 2026.