Small-cap stock under ₹50 Pavna Industries jumps 11% amid stock market rally

Pavna Industries shares surged over 11% on September 8, opening at 34.55 and reaching an intraday high of 38.50. This movement occurred amid a recovery in the Indian stock market.

Nishant Kumar
Updated8 Sep 2025, 10:52 AM IST
Small-cap stock Pavna Industries jumped over 11% in intraday trade on Monday (September 8).
Small-cap stock Pavna Industries jumped over 11% in intraday trade on Monday (September 8) amid a recovery in the Indian stock market. Pavna Industries share price opened at 34.55 against its previous close of 34.55 and surged 11.43 per cent to hit its intraday high of 38.50 on the NSE. However, the stock pared gains as around 10:30 am, the small-cap stock traded nearly 6 per cent up at 36.60. Equity benchmark Nifty was 0.25 per cent up at 24,802.10 at that time.

Pavna Industries is amongst India's leading manufacturers of automotive components for the two and three-wheeler industry.

It has nine facilities at three locations: Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) and Hosur (Tamil Nadu; upcoming facility).

Pavna Industries share price trend

Pavna Industries share price has been under pressure this year so far, falling over 23 per cent. Over the last year, the stock has incurred a loss of over 15 per cent.

The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of 75.95 on October 14 last year, followed by a 52-week low of 29.33 on March 3 this year.

The stock turned ex-split recently on September 1 after the sub-division of one equity share of the face value of 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of 1 each.

Pavna Industries FY25 financial performance

The company's total income for the last financial year dropped 2.73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 308.24 crore from 316.87 crore in FY24.

Profit after tax (PAT) declined 33 per cent YoY to 8.04 crore from 12 crore in FY24. PAT margin slipped 118 bps YoY to 2.61 per cent in FY25 from 3.79 per cent in the previous financial year.

EBITDA also fell 4.17 per cent YoY to 33.05 crore from 34.49 crore in FY24, while EBITDA margin declined to 10.72 per cent from 10.88 per cent YoY.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

