Small-cap stock under ₹50 Pavna Industries jumps 11% amid stock market rally

Small-cap stock Pavna Industries jumped over 11% in intraday trade on Monday (September 8) amid a recovery in the Indian stock market. Pavna Industries share price opened at ₹34.55 against its previous close of ₹34.55 and surged 11.43 per cent to hit its intraday high of ₹38.50 on the NSE. However, the stock pared gains as around 10:30 am, the small-cap stock traded nearly 6 per cent up at ₹36.60. Equity benchmark Nifty was 0.25 per cent up at 24,802.10 at that time.

Advertisement

Pavna Industries is amongst India's leading manufacturers of automotive components for the two and three-wheeler industry.

It has nine facilities at three locations: Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) and Hosur (Tamil Nadu; upcoming facility).

Also Read | Small-cap stock Osia Hyper Retail hits upper circuit for 15th day in a row

Pavna Industries share price trend Pavna Industries share price has been under pressure this year so far, falling over 23 per cent. Over the last year, the stock has incurred a loss of over 15 per cent.

The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of ₹75.95 on October 14 last year, followed by a 52-week low of ₹29.33 on March 3 this year.

The stock turned ex-split recently on September 1 after the sub-division of one equity share of the face value of ₹10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each.

Advertisement

Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi recommends 3 shares

Pavna Industries FY25 financial performance The company's total income for the last financial year dropped 2.73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹308.24 crore from ₹316.87 crore in FY24.

Profit after tax (PAT) declined 33 per cent YoY to ₹8.04 crore from ₹12 crore in FY24. PAT margin slipped 118 bps YoY to 2.61 per cent in FY25 from 3.79 per cent in the previous financial year.

EBITDA also fell 4.17 per cent YoY to ₹33.05 crore from ₹34.49 crore in FY24, while EBITDA margin declined to 10.72 per cent from 10.88 per cent YoY.

Read all market-related news here

Advertisement