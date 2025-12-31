Small-cap stock under ₹50 Pavna Industries surges 15% amid stock market rally

Small-cap stock Pavna Industries surged almost 15% in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, 31 December, amid a rise in the Indian stock market after five consecutive sessions. Pavna Industries share price opened at ₹22.99 against its previous close of ₹21.02 and jumped 14.75% to an intraday high of ₹24.12. Equity benchmark Sensex rose over 250 points, or 0.30%, to an intraday high of 84,929.46 after suffering losses for last five consecutive sessions.