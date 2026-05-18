Small-cap stock under ₹50: Promoter-backed DII holds stake in tech stock in Q4FY26 despite selloff on D-Street

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Hyderabad-based domestic institutional investor (DII) and promoter of Kellton Tech, Matnic Finvest, has maintained its stake in the company during the March quarter of the financial year.

The investor confidence has remained firm in small-cap IT stock Kellton Tech despite selling pressure in the counter and on Dalal Street.

According to data available on NSE, Matnic Finvest has maintained its stake at 32.97% in the March quarter (Q4FY26). Overall, promoter stake in the stock also remained constant during the quarter under review at 37.67%, shows data on the exchanges.

Kellton Tech business update In an exchange filing on 18 May, Kellton Tech announced it has launched Phoenix.AI, which is an agentic platform that re-engineers monolithic estates into cloud-native microservices, compressing multiyear transformation programmes into weeks, accelerating modernisation by up to 80%, and reducing costs by up to 50%.

Phoenix.AI functions through a continuously active, agent-driven transformation framework that automates the complete enterprise code modernisation lifecycle — spanning analysis, microservices decomposition, conversion, validation, remediation, and quality assurance — while maintaining enterprise-grade reliability, governance, and business continuity.

Its integrated self-correction capabilities and execution intelligence enhance engineering productivity, speed up release cycles, and improve transformation outcomes by leveraging accumulated delivery insights.

Phoenix.AI is currently being deployed in one of Kellton’s largest AI-driven code modernisation initiatives for a US-based global enterprise software company catering to manufacturers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

“For decades, enterprise modernisation has been a tax on ambition — too slow, too expensive, too risky. Deeply embedded legacy estates, rising technology debt, and growing demands for agility have only widened that gap. Phoenix.AI was purpose-built to close it,” said Niranjan Chintam, Founder and Chairman, Kellton Tech Solutions Limited.

Kellton Tech share price trend On Monday, Kellton Tech share price fell by over 3% on NSE, touching an intraday low of ₹14.49 apiece.

The small-cap IT stock has remained negative in the near term amid weak market sentiments. Kellton Tech's share price has fallen 6.42% in a week and 6.72% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has descended by over 20.57% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 37.67% in a year. At the same time, Nifty has lost 9.64% YTD, while it has shed 2.98% in a month and 0.8% in a week.

In the long term, the small-cap stock has delivered positive returns of 24% in three years and 16% in five years.