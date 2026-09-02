Small-cap stock under 50 hits 10% upper circuit despite stock market crash

Small-cap stock under 50: Rhetan TMT share price hit 10% upper circuit in Wednesday's trading session despite stock market crash. The small-cap stock opened at ₹21.03 per share on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹19.12 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened sharply lower on Wednesday, tracking weakness across global markets amid rising crude oil prices as tensions in West Asia intensified. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 788.52 points to 76,155.76 in early trading, while the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 269 points to 23,786.80.

The stock rally came in after the Rhetan TMT shares witnessed higher trading volumes on Wednesday. According to data available on NSE, around 22.3 lakh shares changed hands during the intraday session on 2 September.

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Rhetan TMT recent business updates In an exchange filing dated 19 August, Rhetan TMT said that power generation from its 1 MW (AC) Captive GroundMounted Solar Power Project has commenced successfully.

The commencement of power generation marks the successful completion of the Company’s renewable energy project, following the fulfilment of all requisite statutory approvals and the completion of infrastructure development, installation, testing and commissioning activities.

The solar power project is now fully operational and supplying electricity for captive consumption at the Company’s manufacturing facility in Kadi, Gujarat. This marks the project’s transition from the implementation and commissioning phase to commercial operations.

The project is expected to meet a portion of the energy requirements of the manufacturing facility while supporting the company’s efforts to integrate renewable energy into its manufacturing operations.

The successful commissioning of the project underscores the Company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its manufacturing infrastructure and integrate sustainable energy solutions into its long-term business strategy.

Rhetan TMT Q1 results 2026 The company reported a 315% year-on-year increase in net profit after tax (PAT) to ₹3.16 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹0.76 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26. PAT had stood at ₹2.21 crore in the March quarter of FY26. Profit before tax (PBT) also surged 335.5% YoY to ₹3.31 crore from ₹0.76 crore in Q1FY26. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.04 during the quarter under review.

Despite the sharp improvement in profitability, the company witnessed a decline in revenue from operations. Net revenue from operations fell 19.3% YoY to ₹4.06 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹5.04 crore in Q1FY26. The decline indicates lower sales during the quarter; however, stronger operational efficiency enabled the company to generate significantly higher profits from its revenue base.

Rhetan TMT share price trend The newly listed small-cap stock has failed to deliver gains to its investors. Rhetan TMT share price has slipped 4.19% in a week and 31.46% in a month.

Furthermore, the small-cap stock has descended over 15% on year-to-date(YTD) basis.