Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits 52-week high logging intraday gain of 14%. Do you own?

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Sindhu Trade Links share price jumped as much as 14 per cent, hitting 52-week on Friday, July 4. The small-cap stock opened at ₹30.22 apiece in the early morning session, as compared to previous close of ₹29.95.

Sindhu Trade Links share price ascended over 31 per cent in past five trading sessions and over 54 per cent in a month. The small-cap stock has given significant returns of up to 65 per cent in last one year.

Sindhu Trade's net sales declined to ₹134.22 crore in March 2025, a decrease of 7.61% compared to ₹145.27 crore in March 2024. The company reported a net loss of ₹7.31 crore in March 2025, a sharp drop of 140.51% from a profit of ₹18.03 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA fell significantly to ₹1.89 crore in March 2025, down 93.61% from ₹29.59 crore recorded in March 2024.

Stock market update today The stock rallied amid rising market sentiments on Friday. India’s benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened slightly higher on Friday, despite lingering uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's trade deal deadline scheduled for next week.

The BSE Sensex rose by 53 points, or 0.06%, to reach 83,291, while the Nifty50 advanced 10 points, or 0.04%, to 25,415 in early trade.

Among the Sensex constituents, Bajaj Finance, BEL, Bajaj Finserv, HUL, and HDFC Bank opened on a positive note, gaining as much as 2.2%. In contrast, Trent, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, and M&M registered losses.

"There are no triggers to break the 25200-25800 Nifty range immediately. Even while trading within this range the market is resilient. This resilience is supported externally by the strength of the mother market US where S&P 500 and Nasdaq are at record highs and domestically by the strong and sustained flows into the market, which has made DIIs sustained buyers in the market.

The cap to the upside of the range is put by the tepid earnings growth and expectations of modest earnings growth in FY26. Investors should watch for possible changes in the earnings growth trajectory, the indications of which will be available in the Q1 results, which will start coming soon. Outperformances in results are likely to be company-specific rather than sector-specific. For instance autos are likely to report modest numbers, but TVS, Eicher and M&M can deliver better than industry numbers. Similarly in financials Bajaj Finance and Sriram Finance may outperform. Therefore, market action is likely to be stock-specific," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.