Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 8% despite weak market sentiment; do you own?

A small-cap stock under ₹50 jumped almost 8 per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday, September 30, defying weak market sentiment. Sindhu Trade Links share price opened at ₹27 against its previous close of ₹27.14 and jumped 7.8 per cent to an intraday high of ₹29.25. However, the stock pared gains, as around 3:05 pm, the stock traded 5.16 per cent higher at ₹28.54, looking set to extend gains for the second consecutive session. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.07 per cent down at 80,312 at that time.

Sindhu Trade Links share price trend The small-cap stock has been witnessing strong gains this year despite weakness in the Indian stock market.

Year-to-date, the stock has jumped 28 per cent, while over the last year, it has clocked a gain of 15 per cent.

On a monthly scale, the stock has surged 21 per cent in September so far, after a 15 per cent decline in August, when it snapped its five-month winning streak.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹39.25 on July 7 this year after hitting a 52-week low of ₹12.90 on March 12.

The company held its 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, September 25, via video conferencing.

Among the resolutions transacted at the AGM were:

1. Adoption of the annual financial statement of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025.

2. Appointment of a director in place of Saurabh Sindhu, who retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

3. Appointment of a director in place of Usha Sindhu, who retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment.

4. Appointment of secretarial auditor Payal Sharma, a company secretary, as the secretarial auditor of the company.

5. Approval of related party transaction with ACB (India) Limited, amounting to ₹300 crore for FY26.

6. Approval of related party transactions with ACB (India) Limited, amounting to ₹350 crore for FY27.

The company stated that all these resolutions were passed at the AGM.

