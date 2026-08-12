Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits 10% upper circuit despite weak trends on Dalal Street; here's why

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Spice Lounge Food Works share price surged as much as 10% upper circuit in Wednesday's trading session despite weak market sentiments on Dalal Street.

Small-cap stock Spice Lounge Food Works opened at ₹26.67 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹25.39 on Tuesday. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹27.92 on 12 August.

Spice Lounge Food Works recent business updates In an exchange filing dated 12 August, Spice Lounge Food Works announced that the company announced that it has secured a new order worth ₹21 crore from Xora World.

“Spice Lounge Food Works Limited has secured a note worthy order/contract from Xora World for live events and entertainment- related activities, with an aggregate order value exceeding ₹21 crore,” the company said.

The company further said that the company's plans to expand its presence in the live entertainment and events space, including the anticipated revenue potential of ₹21 crores from the upcoming portfolio.

Earlier, the company announced that the board will meet on Friday, 14 August, to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026.

Last month, the company said that following the successful launch of WingZone in Koramangala, Spice Lounge Food Works is gearing up to expand the brand with its second outlet in Anjanapura.

“The new location will continue Wing Zone's bold, flavour-first positioning with its signature wings, burgers, wraps, and value-driven offerings, bringing the brand closer to South Bengaluru's growing student and residential community,” the company said.

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Spice Lounge Food Works share price trend Spice Lounge Food Works share price has remained volatile in the near-term. The stock has gained over 12% in a week and 14.43% in a month.

Furthermore, the small-cap stock has slipped 26% on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 28% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has delivered multibagger return of 500% in two years and 1,255% returns in five years.