Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 5% to hit upper circuit despite stock market sell-off. Details here

Spice Lounge Food Works reported a consolidated revenue of 105.27 crore and a PAT of 5.65 crore for FY25. Despite recent stock pressure, it has achieved a remarkable 676% gain over the past year and over 290% year-to-date.

Nishant Kumar
Updated13 Oct 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Small-cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 Spice Lounge Food Works jumped 5% on Monday morning to hit the upper circuit despite the stock market sell-off.
Small-cap stock under ₹50 Spice Lounge Food Works jumped 5% on Monday morning to hit the upper circuit despite the stock market sell-off.(Agencies)

A small-cap stock under 50 jumped 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit of 38.69 in morning trade on Monday, October 13, despite weak market sentiment. The stock- Spice Lounge Food Works- opened at 38.69 against its previous close of 36.85 and rose 5 per cent to the upper circuit level of 38.69. It, however, pared gains and traded 2.25 per cent up at 37.68 around 10:05 am. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.44 per cent down at 82,141 at that time. The trade volume of the stock was nearly 19,000 at that time.

Spice Lounge Food Works share price trend

The small-cap stock has been under pressure of late. On a monthly scale, the stock has declined by over 7 per cent in October so far, following an 8 per cent decline in September. The stock snapped its six-month winning streak in September.

Year-to-date, the stock has given a strong multibagger return of over 290 per cent, while over the last year, it has clocked a massive gain of 676 per cent.

Spice Lounge Food Works financial performance in FY25

According to the company's annual report, its consolidated revenue from operations in FY25 stood at 105.27 crore. Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) in the last financial year was 5.65 crore. Standalone profit was 19 lakh last financial year against a loss of 5.15 lakh in the previous financial year.

Spice Lounge Food Works is engaged in the food and beverage sector. The company has a diverse portfolio of food, pub, and lifestyle brands.

According to the company, it is strategically positioned to seize new growth opportunities backed by a strong business model, streamlined supply chain, trusted partner network, and nationwide presence.

