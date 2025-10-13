Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 5% to hit upper circuit despite stock market sell-off. Details here

A small-cap stock under ₹50 jumped 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit of ₹38.69 in morning trade on Monday, October 13, despite weak market sentiment. The stock- Spice Lounge Food Works- opened at ₹38.69 against its previous close of ₹36.85 and rose 5 per cent to the upper circuit level of ₹38.69. It, however, pared gains and traded 2.25 per cent up at ₹37.68 around 10:05 am. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.44 per cent down at 82,141 at that time. The trade volume of the stock was nearly 19,000 at that time.
The small-cap stock has been under pressure of late. On a monthly scale, the stock has declined by over 7 per cent in October so far, following an 8 per cent decline in September. The stock snapped its six-month winning streak in September.
Year-to-date, the stock has given a strong multibagger return of over 290 per cent, while over the last year, it has clocked a massive gain of 676 per cent.
According to the company's annual report, its consolidated revenue from operations in FY25 stood at ₹105.27 crore. Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) in the last financial year was ₹5.65 crore. Standalone profit was ₹19 lakh last financial year against a loss of 5.15 lakh in the previous financial year.
Spice Lounge Food Works is engaged in the food and beverage sector. The company has a diverse portfolio of food, pub, and lifestyle brands.
According to the company, it is strategically positioned to seize new growth opportunities backed by a strong business model, streamlined supply chain, trusted partner network, and nationwide presence.
