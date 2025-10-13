Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 5% to hit upper circuit despite stock market sell-off. Details here

A small-cap stock under ₹50 jumped 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit of ₹38.69 in morning trade on Monday, October 13, despite weak market sentiment. The stock- Spice Lounge Food Works- opened at ₹38.69 against its previous close of ₹36.85 and rose 5 per cent to the upper circuit level of ₹38.69. It, however, pared gains and traded 2.25 per cent up at ₹37.68 around 10:05 am. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.44 per cent down at 82,141 at that time. The trade volume of the stock was nearly 19,000 at that time.

Spice Lounge Food Works share price trend The small-cap stock has been under pressure of late. On a monthly scale, the stock has declined by over 7 per cent in October so far, following an 8 per cent decline in September. The stock snapped its six-month winning streak in September.

Year-to-date, the stock has given a strong multibagger return of over 290 per cent, while over the last year, it has clocked a massive gain of 676 per cent.

Spice Lounge Food Works financial performance in FY25 According to the company's annual report, its consolidated revenue from operations in FY25 stood at ₹105.27 crore. Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) in the last financial year was ₹5.65 crore. Standalone profit was ₹19 lakh last financial year against a loss of 5.15 lakh in the previous financial year.

Spice Lounge Food Works is engaged in the food and beverage sector. The company has a diverse portfolio of food, pub, and lifestyle brands.

According to the company, it is strategically positioned to seize new growth opportunities backed by a strong business model, streamlined supply chain, trusted partner network, and nationwide presence.

