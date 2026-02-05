Mint Market
Small-cap stock under 50: Spice Lounge Food Works share price hits upper circuit for second straight session

Ankit Gohel
Published5 Feb 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Small-cap stock under 50: Spice Lounge Food Works share price has delivered multibagger returns of 2,450% over the past five years.(Image: Pixabay)
Spice Lounge Food Works share price was locked in at 5% upper circuit for the second straight session on Thursday, led by strong buying interest. The small-cap stock was up 5% at 29.77 apiece on the BSE.

Spice Lounge Food Works shares have rallied 10.21% in the past two sessions after witnessing steep losses in the previous five sessions.

The hospitality and lifestyle company recently announced that its live culture and entertainment platform, XORA World, will be hosting the first-ever Hyderabad concert of renowned music composer Harris Jayaraj on 26 April 2026.

“XORA World is a proprietary platform of Rightfest, a wholly owned subsidiary / group entity of Spice Lounge Food Works Limited. The event reflects the Company’s focus on building scalable, ticketed live entertainment properties that operate independently yet complement its broader consumer-facing businesses,” Spice Lounge Food Works said in a regulatory filing on January 31.

Earlier, the company had announced that XORA World will host a landmark music event celebrating 50 years of Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, on 28 March 2026 at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad.

The company said it has been consciously expanding its operating canvas beyond traditional restaurant formats into adjacent experiential and lifestyle verticals, including curated cultural events and live experiences, which complement its core food and beverage platform.

Spice Lounge Food Works Stock Price History

Spice Lounge Food Works share price has fallen 29% in one month and has declined 46% in three months. The smallcap stock has dropped more than 27% in six months, while it has jumped 121% in one year and has rallied 640% in three years. Spice Lounge Food Works share price has delivered multibagger returns of 2,450% over the past five years.

At 1:00 PM, Spice Lounge Food Works share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of 29.77 apiece on the BSE.

