Small-cap stock under ₹50 Tiger Logistics India rises despite stock market sell-off

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Tiger Logistics share price was trading in the green, despite the market sell-off on Tuesday, February 24, after the company announced expansion of its operations in Gujarat. On Tuesday, the Sensex tumbled over 1100 points to touch an intraday low of 82,134, while the Nifty 50 dropped 1% to 25,460 during the session.

The stock action remained volatile as Tiger Logistics share price slipped nearly 1.25% after opening in the green. However, it later trimmed losses and rebounded by 2.28% from the day’s low.

The small-cap stock opened at ₹31.91 apiece as compared to the previous close of ₹31.87. At 10:55 am, the stock touched its intraday high of ₹32.24.

Tiger Logistics expansion details In a press release, Tiger Logistics announced a strategic expansion of its Western India operations, deepening its presence in Gujarat, which is considered the company's strongest growth market for Solar EXIM (Export-Import).

According to the release, Gujarat continues to be a vital hub in the solar supply chain, contributing 47% of India’s module manufacturing capacity and 49% of cell production.

“With existing branches in Gandhidham and Ahmedabad, Tiger Logistics has strengthened its position within this high-volume corridor with the appointment of a General Manager – Gujarat Region to reinforce operational discipline, enhance customer proximity, and accelerate on-ground responsiveness across key accounts,” the company said in the release.

The company further informed that its renewable vertical, TiGreen, currently handles up to 2,000 TEUs of solar container movements per month, with the majority of this volume coming from clients in the Gujarat region.

With strong client pipelines and the sector’s ongoing expansion in Gujarat, this volume is set to increase by 40–45% over the next year, supported by deeper regional capability and the company’s strengthened leadership structure, it added.

“Our Western India expansion is driven by clear market visibility and the scale at which our solar clients are growing in the state. Enhanced leadership and stronger operational depth in Gujarat will ensure that we can offer sharper responsiveness, tighter process control, and the long-term reliability our customers expect,” Harpreet Singh Malhotra, CMD of Tiger Logistics, said.

Tiger Logistics share price trend The small-cap stock has remained under pressure amid market volatility. The stock has fallen nearly 5% in the past five sessions; however, it has gained 6% in a month.

Zooming out further, Tiger Logistics shares have shed 38% in six months and 37% since its listing in September 2025.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD) performance, the small-cap stock has dropped over 12% since the beginning of 2026.

Tiger Logistics share price is listed on both the BSE and NSE. The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of ₹56.69 on its listing day, September 18, 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹28.61 on January 23, 2026.