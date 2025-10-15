Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps over 14%. Do you own?

Tiger Logistics stock surged over 14% in intraday trading on October 15, reaching 48.60 after opening at 43.40. Despite recent pressures, the stock is attempting to end a two-day losing streak.

Small-cap stock under 50, Tiger Logistics, jumped over 14 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday, October 15. Tiger Logistics (India) share price opened at 43.40 against its previous close of 42.55 and surged over 14 per cent to an intraday high of 48.60. Around 10:50 am, the stock traded 9.8 per cent up at 46.70, looking set to snap its two-day losing streak. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.57 per cent up at 82,495.

Tiger Logistics is one of India’s leading homegrown international logistics companies.

Recently, it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with H2 Invest, a Russian enterprise specialising in hydrogen technologies, to collaborate on the transportation and storage infrastructure for liquid hydrogen in India.

"This marks the inception of a first-of-its-kind joint initiative between an Indian logistics leader and an international hydrogen technology company, aimed at building the foundation for a robust hydrogen supply chain in India," said Tiger Logistics.

According to the company, under the MoU, Tiger Logistics and H2 Invest will work together to introduce cryogenic tanks for the storage and transportation of liquid hydrogen, integrating H2 Invest’s CryoSafe container technology into India’s emerging hydrogen value chain.

"The JV will enable multimodal transportation of liquid hydrogen by truck, railway and container ships, and cover a vast geography of hydrogen supplies. It also includes a scope for technology transfer, local manufacturing, and the joint implementation of large-scale industrial and infrastructural projects in the new energy sector," said the company.

Tiger Logistics share price trend

The small-cap stock has been under pressure this year, having fallen by over 9 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of 80.44 on December 10 last year and subsequently, a 52-week low of 39.10 on September 5 this year.

On a monthly scale, the stock is down about 1 per cent in October so far after a 12 per cent rise in September.

