Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps over 14%. Do you own?

Small-cap stock under ₹50, Tiger Logistics, jumped over 14 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday, October 15. Tiger Logistics (India) share price opened at ₹43.40 against its previous close of ₹42.55 and surged over 14 per cent to an intraday high of ₹48.60. Around 10:50 am, the stock traded 9.8 per cent up at ₹46.70, looking set to snap its two-day losing streak. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.57 per cent up at 82,495.

Tiger Logistics is one of India’s leading homegrown international logistics companies.

Recently, it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with H2 Invest, a Russian enterprise specialising in hydrogen technologies, to collaborate on the transportation and storage infrastructure for liquid hydrogen in India.

"This marks the inception of a first-of-its-kind joint initiative between an Indian logistics leader and an international hydrogen technology company, aimed at building the foundation for a robust hydrogen supply chain in India," said Tiger Logistics.

According to the company, under the MoU, Tiger Logistics and H2 Invest will work together to introduce cryogenic tanks for the storage and transportation of liquid hydrogen, integrating H2 Invest’s CryoSafe container technology into India’s emerging hydrogen value chain.

"The JV will enable multimodal transportation of liquid hydrogen by truck, railway and container ships, and cover a vast geography of hydrogen supplies. It also includes a scope for technology transfer, local manufacturing, and the joint implementation of large-scale industrial and infrastructural projects in the new energy sector," said the company.

Tiger Logistics share price trend The small-cap stock has been under pressure this year, having fallen by over 9 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹80.44 on December 10 last year and subsequently, a 52-week low of ₹39.10 on September 5 this year.

On a monthly scale, the stock is down about 1 per cent in October so far after a 12 per cent rise in September.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.