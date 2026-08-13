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Small-cap stock under ₹500 jumps 5% despite muted trend on Dalal Street

The small-cap stock opened at 449 apiece today, as compared to previous close of 444.40 on Wednesday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published13 Aug 2026, 12:07 PM IST
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Jaro Institute share price jumped over 5% on NSE in Thursday's trading session.
Jaro Institute share price jumped over 5% on NSE in Thursday's trading session.
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Small-cap stock under 500: Jaro Institute share price jumped over 5% on NSE in Thursday's trading session despite weak trends on Dalal Street. The small-cap stock rallied after the company reported strong April-June quarter results (Q1 results 2026).

The small-cap stock opened at 449 apiece today, as compared to previous close of 444.40 on Wednesday.

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Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slipped in early trading on Thursday as crude oil prices remained elevated amid continued uncertainty over the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 172.48 points to 77,786.41 in early deals, while the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 90.35 points to 24,343.50.

Jaro Institute Q1 results 2026

The company reported a 19.43% year-on-year increase in total income to 7,262.99 lakh in Q1 FY27, compared with 6,081.59 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations rose to 7,075.05 lakh from 6,067.46 lakh in Q1 FY26.

Profitability improved at a stronger pace during the quarter. EBITDA grew 20.89% YoY to 1,704.20 lakh, while profit after tax (PAT) surged 48.27% to 1,116.89 lakh, against 753.30 lakh a year earlier.

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Meanwhile, net profit margin expanded to 15.38% from 12.39%, indicating improved operating leverage as the company continues to scale its business.

The company's strong quarterly performance was driven by sustained learner demand. During the quarter, Jaro reported gross bookings of 19,030 lakh and enrolled 8,169 learners, including 6,979 degree admissions and 1,190 certification admissions.

Growth was also reflected in improved monetisation, with Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) rising 4.5% year-on-year to 86,609, highlighting increasing demand for the company's premium learning programmes.

Company Outlook

In the press release, the company said that FY27 begins on the back of a transformative year during which the Company entered the public markets and laid a stronger foundation for its next phase of growth. Going forward, the emphasis is shifting from the milestone itself to the opportunities it creates for building and scaling the business.

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“Jaro is expanding simultaneously across learners, institutions, programmes and enterprises. Each strengthens the other: a wider institutional network enables a broader programme portfolio; relevant programmes attract learners; a growing learner ecosystem strengthens the Company's appeal to institutions and corporates; and deeper corporate relationships open another avenue for learning demand. This creates the potential for a more integrated and scalable learning ecosystem rather than a business dependent on any single programme, institution or acquisition channel,” it said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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