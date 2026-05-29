Small-cap stock under ₹10 jumps despite sideways trends on Dalal Street

Small-cap Stock: Golden Legand Leasing and Finance share price surged over 14% in intra-day deals today despite muted trends on Dalal Street.
The small-cap stock jumped as much as 14.2% to its day's high of ₹10.51 on BSE as against a flat 0.04% rise on BSE Sensex.
The rally comes on the back of strong results in the quarter ended March 2026. It posted a profit in the March quarter as against a loss
The company reported a sharp improvement in its financial performance for both the March quarter and the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, aided by a significant rise in revenue and improved profitability.
For the fourth quarter of FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹13.55 crore, compared with ₹1.54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a growth of nearly 779%.
Profit after tax for the March quarter stood at ₹2.64 crore, compared with a net loss of ₹1.45 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of FY25. The turnaround was supported by strong revenue growth and better operating performance.
Total expenses during the quarter rose to ₹10.92 crore from ₹3.89 crore a year ago.
For the full financial year FY26, Golden Legand reported revenue from operations of ₹18.36 crore, a substantial increase from ₹93.44 lakh recorded in FY25.
The company reported a profit after tax of ₹10.30 crore for FY26, compared with a net loss of ₹2.20 crore in FY25, reflecting a significant turnaround in earnings.
The small-cap stock is currently 36% away from its 52-week high of ₹16.38, hit in August 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹7.20 in July 2025.
It has risen 11% in the last 1 month but lost 30% in the past 6 months. Meanwhile, in the last 1 year, it has added 25%.
Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Mumbai, Golden Legand Leasing and Finance Limited operates in the digital financial services space, with a focus on payment gateway solutions, digital lending, and fintech software development. The company offers its services through platforms and brands such as India Online Pay, Ashapurti Loans, and Bade Bhaisab, catering to a range of digital payment and lending requirements across India.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
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