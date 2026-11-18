Small-cap stock under ₹10, Salasar Techno Engineering shares extended their winning run for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, November 18, rising as much as 11.8% to an intraday high of ₹6.45 on the BSE. The small-cap stock has surged 42% in just three trading sessions, with investors tracking the company's September-quarter performance and the impact of its recently completed amalgamation with EMC Limited.

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The rally has lifted the stock 71% from its 52-week low of ₹3.78, recorded in October 2026. However, it remains well below its 52-week high of ₹10.92, touched in November 2025.

Salasar Techno shares have gained 30% in one week and 48% over one month. The stock is still down 12% over six months and 42% over the past year, indicating that the recent recovery follows a period of significant weakness.

Salasar Techno Q2 results: Exceptional tax credit boosts reported profit Salasar Techno Engineering reported a net profit of ₹791.21 crore, or ₹79,121.06 lakh, for the quarter ended September 2026. However, this figure included an exceptional non-cash deferred tax credit of ₹750.48 crore ( ₹75,047.99 lakh) and a prior-year tax write-back of ₹15.54 crore ( ₹1,554.05 lakh), arising from the amalgamation of EMC Limited.

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For comparison, the company had reported a profit of around ₹16 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Excluding these exceptional tax credits, adjusted net profit stood at ₹25.19 crore ( ₹2,519.02 lakh) during the reporting quarter. Profit before tax was ₹16.63 crore ( ₹1,663.11 lakh).

Consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹428.76 crore, marking a marginal 0.4% year-on-year increase from ₹427.17 crore in Q2 FY26. Operating EBITDA stood at ₹40.20 crore, while EBITDA including other income was ₹41.14 crore. This compared with ₹41.88 crore in the year-ago quarter, translating into a 4.02% decline. The EBITDA margin for the reporting quarter stood at 9.38%.

EMC amalgamation and infrastructure capabilities in focus

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The company's financial results followed the operational integration of EMC Limited after the amalgamation received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and was completed in the first quarter of FY27.

The integration brought manufacturing and high-voltage transmission capabilities onto a unified platform. According to the company, this has positioned the combined business to qualify for larger-scale infrastructure projects.

Salasar Techno Engineering operates in the engineering and construction sector, with a focus on steel fabrication and infrastructure services. Its products include telecom towers, transmission towers and solar module mounting structures. The company also provides infrastructure-related manufacturing capabilities, placing it within sectors linked to telecommunications, power transmission and renewable energy.

The recent share-price rally comes against this backdrop of the September-quarter results and the integration of EMC's operations. However, the reported net profit needs to be viewed alongside the exceptional tax credits, with adjusted profit and operating performance providing a clearer picture of the quarter's underlying earnings.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.