Small-cap stock under ₹100: Aastha Spintex declares bonus shares record date, share hits 10% upper circuit

Small-cap stock under ₹100: Shares of Aastha Spintex rallied nearly 9.9% to hit upper circuit during Tuesday’s intraday trading session after fixing record date for bonus issue. The company’s board of directors has approved a bonus in the ratio of 1:1.

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Aastha Spintex share price has surged close to 11.8% over the past one month, and around 6.86% over the past one week.

Aastha Spintex bonus issue record date The company’s board of directors has fixed Monday, September 28, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Investors must own the stock before the record date to become eligible for the bonus issue.

Aastha Spintex bonus issue The board had announced bonus entitlement in the ratio of 1:1. Which means every eligible investor will get one fully paid-up equity share of face value of ₹10 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of face value of ₹10 each. This corporate action would lad to the issuance of up to 4,41,42,190 equity shares.

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“The Bonus Equity Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with the existing fully paid-up Equity Shares of the Company,” stated the firm in its BSE filing. It means that the newly issued shares will have the exact same value and rights as the firm’s existing equity shares.

Aastha Spintex bonus issue key dates Apart from the record date of September 28, the company has also notified a timeline linked to allotment and payment of the shares as per the bonus issue corporate action. The company has fixed Tuesday, September 29 as the allotment date for bonus issue. Whereas, these newly issued shares will start trading from September 30, 2026.

Aastha Spintex share price trend The stock was trading 9.96% higher at ₹81.73 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹360.77 crore at 12:22 pm on Tuesday. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹81.76 per share and an intraday low of ₹74.51 per share. The company scrip touched its 52-week high of ₹140.25 per share on July 22, 2025. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹70.05 per share.

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