Small-cap stock under ₹100, an electronics firm, jumps 5%; here's why

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stocks under ₹100 gained more than 5% during the intraday trades on Tuesday. The order book update was the reason for gains seen by MIC Electronics Limited. Check details.

Small-cap stock under ₹ 100: MIC Electronics order book update MIC Electronics Limited informed the exchange on 15 July 2025, regarding receiving a large order from railways. As per the release on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, MIC Electronics said that it has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Palakkad Division S and T, Railway Divisional Office, Signal and Telecommunication Branch, Palakkad.

The letter of acceptance from the Railway Divisional Office, Signal and Telecommunication Branch, Palakkad, is for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the IPIS system at Kannur station in connection with the work "Improvements to Passenger Amenities, including improvements to the platform, development of the circulating area and parking, and provision of the IRS-type platform shelters of KANNUR Station under the Amrit Bharath Station Scheme" with CAMC for 6 years.

The aggregate value of the said work order procured by MIC Electronics is ₹128 crore, i.e., ₹128,34,157.90 (Rupees One Crore Twenty-Eight Lakh). Thirty-Four Thousand One Hundred And Fifty-Seven Rupees And Ninety Paise Only).

The time period in which the order by Palakkad Division S and T, Railway Divisional Office, Signal and Telecommunication Branch, Palakkad, is to be executed by MIC Electronics is 6 months from the date of issue of the Letter of Acceptance.

Small-cap stock under ₹ 100: MIC Electronics share price movement MIC Electronics share price opened at ₹50.59 on the BSE on Tuesday, slightly higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹50.58. MIC Electronics share price gained more than 5% during the intraday trades on Tuesday to intraday highs of ₹53.35.

