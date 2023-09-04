Small-cap stock under ₹100: Atal Realtech sets board meeting for stock split. Details here1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 12:23 PM IST
Stock split 2023: Small-cap stock under ₹100 has set board meeting on 21st September 2023 to consider and approve proposal for stock subdivision
Stock split 2023: Atal Realtech shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last few years. This small-cap stock below ₹100 has risen from around ₹16 to ₹97 apiece levels in last two years, delivering to the tune of 500 per cent return to its positional long term shareholders. However, there is one more stock market news for this small-cap stockholder.
