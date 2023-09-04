Stock split 2023: Atal Realtech shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last few years. This small-cap stock below ₹100 has risen from around ₹16 to ₹97 apiece levels in last two years, delivering to the tune of 500 per cent return to its positional long term shareholders. However, there is one more stock market news for this small-cap stockholder. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board of directors of this small-cap multibagger stock has fixed board meeting on 21st September 2023 to consider and approve stock split proposal.

Atal Realtech stock split details Multibagger stock informed Indian stock market bourses about the stock split proposal citing, ""Pursuant to Regulation 29(3) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 21% September, 2023 inter alia, to consider and approve sub-division/ Stock Split of equity shares of the Company."

The small-cap multibagger stock has been under sell off heat during Monday deals. The small-cap stock opened lower and went on to hit intraday low of ₹94.75 apiece on NSE during morning deals. However, the small-cap stock has delivered near 33 per cent return in last six months whereas it has delivered 20 per cent return in year-to-date (YTD) time.

Atal Realtech shares are available for trade on both NSE and BSE exchanges. Its current market cap is ₹141 crore and its current trade volume on NSE is 13,68,707 and around three hours of trade is still left during Monday session. The small-cap stock has made 52-week high of ₹147.55 apiece on NSE whereas its 52-week low is ₹50 per equity share.