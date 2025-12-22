Small-cap stock under ₹100 announces open offer at ₹1.45 per share following preferential allotment, promoter exit

Small-cap stock under ₹100 Banganga Paper Industries share price is in focus after it announced a mandatory open offer to acquire 3,47,88,000 equity shares, representing 100% of the company’s existing public shareholding, at an offer price of ₹1.45 per share.
“This open offer is being made for acquisition of 3,47,88,000 fully paid-up equity shares, representing 100% of the existing public shareholding of the target company, at an offer price of ₹1.45 per share,” Navigant Corporate Advisors, manager to the offer, said.
Since 26% of the expanded equity and voting share capital exceeds the existing public shareholding, the offer size has been fixed at 100% of the public float. Assuming full acceptance, the total consideration payable under the open offer would be ₹5.04 crore, to be paid entirely in cash.
The open offer has been triggered after the board approved a preferential allotment of 10,06,29,680 equity shares, representing 30.42% of the emerging equity capital, to the acquirers, largely in exchange for equity shares of CMJ Breweries Private Limited at ₹1.45 per share.
In a separate exchange filing dated December 17, Banganga Paper Industries said its board approved a series of strategic and corporate actions linked to the proposed change in control. The company cleared an increase in authorised share capital to ₹36 crore from ₹12 crore, subject to shareholder approval, and approved the acquisition of 78.90% equity stake in CMJ Breweries Private Limited through a share swap arrangement.
The board also approved multiple preferential issuances, including up to 15,10,64,917 equity shares at ₹1.45 per share for consideration other than cash, 6,00,00,000 equity shares for cash at the same price, and 2,20,00,000 convertible warrants. In addition, the board approved a proposal to change the company’s name to Asgard Alcobev Limited, raise borrowing and investment limits to ₹500 crore, sell its 99.96% stake in Banganga Paper Mills Limited for ₹11.21 crore, and shift the registered office from Nashik, Maharashtra, to Shillong, Meghalaya.
An extraordinary general meeting has been scheduled for January 14, 2026, to seek shareholder approvals.
The small-cap stock has lost 28% in last 1 year and 27% in past 6 months. However, recently, it has given positive returns, rising almost 9% in last 3 months and 10% in past 1 month.
Currently at ₹54.41, the stock is 50% away from its 52-week high of ₹90.27, hit in March 2025. Meanwhile, it hit its 52-week low of ₹38 in November 2025.
Its current market capitalisation stands at ₹651.05 crore.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.