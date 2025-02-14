Small-cap stock under ₹100: The smallcap IT company announced its October-December quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Tuesday, February 12, reporting a drop of 27.4 per cent in net profit to ₹117 crore, compared to ₹161 crore in the corresponding period last year. The stock declined five per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹503.10 after opening at ₹527.65 apiece on the BSE.
On Tuesday, shares of Finolex Cables opened at ₹878.45 and gained 3.48 per cent to hit an intra day high of ₹909.05 apiece against a 52-week high of ₹1,219.10 on the BSE. Shares settled 0.92 per cent higher at ₹883.70 apiece on the BSE. Finolex Cables is the country's largest manufacturer of electrical (80 per cent of revenue) and telecommunication cables (16 per cent).
