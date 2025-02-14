Mint Market

Small-cap stock under ₹100: Delhi-based DII raises stake in this NBFC stock; Do you own?

  • Small-cap stock under 100: Delhi-based DII raises stake in Equilibrated Venture NBFC stock; Do you own?

Nikita Prasad
Published14 Feb 2025, 07:39 PM IST
Advertisement
Small-cap stock under ₹100: The Delhi-based DII raised stake in Equilibrated Venture CFlow Ltd (Pixabay)

Small-cap stock under 100: The smallcap IT company announced its October-December quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Tuesday, February 12, reporting a drop of 27.4 per cent in net profit to 117 crore, compared to 161 crore in the corresponding period last year. The stock declined five per cent to hit an intraday low of 503.10 after opening at 527.65 apiece on the BSE.

On Tuesday, shares of Finolex Cables opened at 878.45 and gained 3.48 per cent to hit an intra day high of 909.05 apiece against a 52-week high of 1,219.10 on the BSE. Shares settled 0.92 per cent higher at 883.70 apiece on the BSE. Finolex Cables is the country's largest manufacturer of electrical (80 per cent of revenue) and telecommunication cables (16 per cent).

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock under ₹100: Delhi-based DII raises stake in this NBFC stock; Do you own?
First Published:14 Feb 2025, 07:39 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget