Small-cap stock under ₹100: Delhi-based DII raises stake in THIS NBFC stocks. Do you own?

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock under ₹100: Delhi-based Domestic Institutional Investor (DII) has raised stake in the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) stock Paisalo Digital Ltd.

The Delhi based domestic Institutional investors (DII) Equilibrated venture is the venture capital fund that is part of Paisalo Digital's promoter group and has increased its ownership position in the business. cflow private limited informed the exchanges of it having raised stake in NBFC stock Paisalo Digital Ltd.

As per the release by Equilibrated venture cflow on the exchanges, dated 10 February 2025 it has bought 5,23,672 shares of Paisalo Digitals. The shares bught by Equilibrated venture cflow represent 0.0565% stake in Pasalo Digital.

The Equilibrated venture cflow prior to the intimated fresh acquisition of Paisalo Digital shares already had held 13,82,30,992 shares of Paisalo Digital. These equity shares held represented 15.3925% stake of Paisalo Digital being held by Equilibrated venture cflow.

Post the fresh acquisition of 5,23,672 shares of Paisalo Digitals or 0.0565% stake in Pasalo Digital by Equilibrated venture cflow stakes have risen further in Pasalo Digital

Equilibrated venture cflow now post the fresh acquisition of shares is holding 13,87,54,664 shares of Paisalo Digital. These equity shares of Paisalo Digital represent 15.4508% stake of Paisalo Digital being held by Equilibrated venture cflow.

Equilibrated venture cflow said that the acquisition of fresh shares of Paisalo Digital was made through the open market.

Earlier increase in stakes As per the earlier filings in December 2024, Equilibrated Venture Cflow, the Delhi-based venture capital fund and a promoter group firm of the non-banking financial company, had purchased little more than 7.39 lakh equity shares, or 0.0823% of Paisalo Digital.

Paisalo share price movement Paisalo Digital share price had opened at ₹41.44 on the BSE on Tuesday, flat compared to a similar close sees by Paisalo Digital share price a day earlier. Paisalo Digital share price thereafter traded between intraday highs of ₹42.03. and Intraday lows of ₹39.15 as the benchmark indices remained under pressure