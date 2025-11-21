Small-cap stock under ₹100 jumps up to 6% despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Globe Civil Projects share price jumped over 5% on Friday, driven by strong buying momentum, despite a weak trend in the broader Indian stock market today. The smallcap stock rallied as much as 5.65% to ₹65.25 apiece on the BSE.

The civil construction company, Globe Civil Projects announced that a District Court has dismissed a suit filed against the company seeking recovery of more than ₹23 lakh. The company informed the Court of Sh. Munish Bansal, District Judge-03, South District, Saket Courts Complex, New Delhi, has pronounced judgment on November 15, 2025,

The Court has dismissed the suit filed by the plaintiff seeking recovery of ₹23,81,098 (including interest) against the company.

“The judgment confirms that the Company has made full and final payment for the work executed and is not liable for any further dues. The suit was found to be without cause of action and was dismissed accordingly,” Globe Civil Projects said in a regulatory filing on November 19.

This favourable judgment conclusively resolves the litigation and affirms the company’s position, it added.

Globe Civil Projects Q2 Results Globe Civil Projects reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5.9 crore, significantly lower than ₹11 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY26 declined to ₹93.7 crore from ₹161.1 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

The company’s order book remains above ₹1,000 crore. It secured major new EPC orders aggregating ₹450 crore.

It has also retained its CPWD Class-I Super Contractor status, enabling bidding for projects up to ₹650 crore independently.

Globe Civil Projects share price has fallen 14% in one month, and the smallcap stock has declined 22% in the past three months.

