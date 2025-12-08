Small-cap stock under ₹100 hits upper circuit after these updates

Shares of Elitecon International were locked at the 5% upper circuit limit in Monday's trade, December 08, at ₹90.20 apiece, in an otherwise weak market, on the back of a strong rise in trading volumes.

The company, in a filing to the exchanges on Friday, said that it has paid the full amount of the interim dividend to all eligible Non-Promoter Category Shareholders, strictly in accordance with the declaration dated November 5, 2025, and the Record Date of November 12, 2025.

On November 5, the company declared an interim dividend of 5% per equity share (face value Rs. 1 each) for the financial year 2025–26 and fixed November 12, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the said dividend.

"The interim dividend has been paid to all non-promoter shareholders as per the declaration dated November 5, 2025, and Record Date November 12, 2025," the company said in its regulatory filing.

There is no change or impact on the shareholding pattern of the company due to such relinquishment. At the end of the September quarter, promoters owned a majority 59.4% stake in the company, while the FIIs owned 38.2%, and the remaining 2.4% was held by the general shareholders.

Meanwhile, the stock has come under significant selling pressure in recent months, correcting sharply by 78% from the August highs of 422.65 apiece, as per the Trendlyne data.

About Elitecon International The company produces and trades cigarettes, smoking mixtures, sheesha, and other related tobacco products in both domestic and international markets. It currently conducts business in the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and other European countries, including the UK, and has additional product lines, including chewing tobacco, snuff grinders, match lights, matches, matchboxes, pipes, and other items.

The company is actively expanding into FMCG categories such as packaged foods, edible oils, and beverages, while strengthening its agri-commodities vertical in rice, pulses, and dry fruits.

To support this growth and further scale its global presence with a pipeline of future-ready, sustainable products, the board of directors has recently approved an ₹300 crore fundraising through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

According to the company, the raised funds will be used to acquire high-potential FMCG companies via its wholly owned subsidiary, aiming to expand market presence and leverage operational synergies.