Small-cap stock under ₹100 in focus after THIS IPL 2025 update. Do you own?

Small-cap stock under ₹100 remains in focus. The focus on the stock is driven by an IPL 2025 update

Small-cap stock under ₹100, Eraaya Lifespaces Limited has intimated the exchanges in Friday 21 March 2025 that Subsidiary EbixCash Becomes an Official Partner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for 2025 T20 Season

With the upcoming 2025 T20 season set to capture the attention of the sports lovers and the nation, EbixCash looks forward to maximizing this opportunity and creating a lasting impact through its association with RCB

Eraaya Lifespaces Subsidiary subsidiary partners with RCB As per the Media Release Eraaya Lifespaces Limited’s Subsidiary subsidiary, EbixCash, has partnered with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as an Official Partner for the upcoming T20 cricket season, 2025.

This strategic partnership is a major turning point for EbixCash as it uses cricket's enormous appeal to increase its market share in India.

As an Official Partner of RCB, EbixCash will benefit from extensive brand visibility through multiple engagement channels, including stadium branding, digital promotions, and exclusive fan interactions. This partnership aligns with the company’s commitment to enhancing customer experience and expanding its reach across India’s rapidly growing financial services sector.

Cricket, being a passion for millions in India, provides an ideal platform for EbixCash to connect with a broad and engaged audience, said Eraaya Lifespaces i its release. Through this association, the company aims to enhance brand recognition, drive customer engagement, and reinforce its position as a leading player in the financial solutions space, it added.

Commenting on the partnership, T C Guruprasad, CEO and Managing Director at EbixCash Limited-Payment Solutions, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a team that embodies excellence, passion, and resilience". This collaboration as per Guruprasad will allow EbixCash to deepen its connection with cricket fans while reinforcing its brand’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.”