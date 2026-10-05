Small-cap stock under ₹100 jumps 4% following relief rally on Dalal Street | Do you own?

Small cap stock under ₹100: Shares of Lords Mark Industries Limited ended higher on Monday after seeing sharp rally of more than 4% post after crucial business update. The Maharashtra-headquartered company has achieved a crucial milestone to boost its ambition to expand in the UK & UK allied markets.

Lord Mark Industries stock closed nearly 2.57% higher on Monday after surging close to its upper circuit level.

Lord Mark Industries business update Days after the company successfully entered into the UK and UK allied markets, Lords Mark Industries managed to register an IVD portfolio with the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The development would help the company in strengthening its plans to establish a broader healthcare and diagnostics presence across the UK and UK-allied markets. Earlier in September, the company had secured MHRA registration for its AI-powered haemodialysis system.

The registration enabled the firm to enter into the UK and UK allied markets. The registration has also broadened its international roadmap from renal-care technology to diagnostics, creating the foundation for a wider healthcare portfolio in the region.

Lords Mark Industries’ plan to start commercial sale The company has planned to start commercial sales of its IVD products in the UK from December 2026, approximately two months ahead of its earlier schedule. “The company intends to leverage the UK market as an important international platform while pursuing opportunities across UK-allied markets, subject to applicable regulatory requirements in each jurisdiction,” stated the company in its BSE filing.