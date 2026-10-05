Small-cap stock under ₹100 jumps 4% following relief rally on Dalal Street | Do you own?

Lords Mark Industries' shares rose over 4% after a key business update, closing 2.57% higher at 81.47. The company achieved significant milestones in UK markets and plans to launch IVD product sales by December 2026, despite a notable decline in share value over the past year.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published5 Oct 2026, 04:34 PM IST
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Small cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 jumps 3% during Monday's trading session. (AI image for representational purpose)
Small cap stock under ₹100 jumps 3% during Monday's trading session. (AI image for representational purpose)

Small cap stock under 100: Shares of Lords Mark Industries Limited ended higher on Monday after seeing sharp rally of more than 4% post after crucial business update. The Maharashtra-headquartered company has achieved a crucial milestone to boost its ambition to expand in the UK & UK allied markets.

Lord Mark Industries stock closed nearly 2.57% higher on Monday after surging close to its upper circuit level.

Lord Mark Industries business update

Days after the company successfully entered into the UK and UK allied markets, Lords Mark Industries managed to register an IVD portfolio with the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The development would help the company in strengthening its plans to establish a broader healthcare and diagnostics presence across the UK and UK-allied markets. Earlier in September, the company had secured MHRA registration for its AI-powered haemodialysis system.

The registration enabled the firm to enter into the UK and UK allied markets. The registration has also broadened its international roadmap from renal-care technology to diagnostics, creating the foundation for a wider healthcare portfolio in the region.

Lords Mark Industries’ plan to start commercial sale

The company has planned to start commercial sales of its IVD products in the UK from December 2026, approximately two months ahead of its earlier schedule. “The company intends to leverage the UK market as an important international platform while pursuing opportunities across UK-allied markets, subject to applicable regulatory requirements in each jurisdiction,” stated the company in its BSE filing.

Lords Mark Industries share price trend

The stock closed 2.57% higher at 81.47 apiece on BSE with an Mcap of 3,475.69 crore on Monday, October 5. The stock had touched an intraday high of 82.74 per share and an intraday low of 80 per share. THe stock has declined 12.8% in two weeks, 87% in 2026 so far. Its share price value has declined 87% in one year and around 74% in two years.

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