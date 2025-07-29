Small-cap stock under ₹100 Mercury EV-Tech jumps 5% despite Nifty 50 paring one-year gains

Small-cap stock Merucry EV-Tech jumped 5.2% to 54.50 on the BSE today. The stock opened at 52.80, higher than the last close of 51.79 apiece. At the same time, the Nifty 50 index declined and pared all gains recorded in last one year.

Saloni Goel
Published29 Jul 2025, 12:47 PM IST
Small-cap stock Mercury EV-Tech rallied 5% in the intraday on Tuesday, July 29, despite a lacklustre trend in the Indian stock market. As the benchmark indices reeled under pressure, with the Nifty 50 index turning negative over last one year, shareholders of Mercury EV-Tech cheered the inauguration of a new store in Dahod.

Small-cap stock under 100 — Mercury EV-Tech — informed exchanges late last evening that it has inaugurated a new showroom at Dahod. Earlier in June, the company had announced the launch of another showroom in Bhavnagar.

Mercury EV-Tech manufactures electric vehicles and provides related services. They produce a range of electric vehicles, including scooters, cars, buses, vintage cars, and golf cars. They also develop custom electric vehicles for various applications like hospitality, industry, and leisure.

Additionally, they manufacture key components like batteries, chassis, and motor controllers.

Mercury EV-Tech Q4 Results

Mercury EV Tech reported a net profit of 1.33 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, a big jump of 470% compared to 23.4 lakh in the same quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from operations also rose sharply by 451%, reaching 30.68 crore, up from 5.57 crore, thanks to strong demand for its electric vehicle products.

On the operations side, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) increased by 431% to 2 crore, up from 37.6 lakh last year. This growth was supported by better operational efficiency. However, the EBITDA margin slipped slightly to 5.96% in Q4FY25, compared to 6.76% in Q4FY24.

Mercury EV-Tech Share Price Trend

The stock is part of the BSE Small-cap index, having a market cap of just over 1,000 crore. The stock has struggled in the near term, losing 44% on a year-to-date basis and 26% over the last one year.

However, on a longer time frame of five years, the stock has surged a massive 12,144%, delivering multibagger gains to investors.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

