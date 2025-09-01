Small-cap stock under ₹100 MIC Electronics jumps over 11% : Do you own it?

Stock Market today: Small-cap stock under 100, MIC Electronics saw its share price gain over 11% during the intraday trades on Monday: Do you own it?

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated1 Sep 2025, 03:16 PM IST
Small-cap stock under 100, MIC Electronics share price movement

Small-cap stock under 100, MIC Electronics share price opened at 49.40 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, MIC Electronic share price was more than 3% higher compared to the previous trading session's closing price of 47.71. MIC Electronic share price, thereafter, gained momentum and touched an intraday high of 55 , which meant gains of more than 11% during the intraday trades for the Small-cap stock under 100, MIC Electronics share price.

Small-cap stock under 100, MIC Electronics share price had seen significant correction in past few months with the correction in the Indian Stock Market. The, MIC Electronics share price that had seen 2 week high or 1 year high of 114.74 in September last year, however had slipped to 2 week lows or 1 year lows of 44.50 in the start of the August or on 8th August 22. The same translated into sharp decline of more than 61 per cent from 1 year or 52 week highs to 52 week lows for the Small-cap stock under 100, MIC Electronics share price

However the Small-cap stock under 100, MIC Electronics share price that has corrected sharp from 1 year highs still is more than 330 per cent higher over last years and hence has given multifold returns. The Small-cap stock under 100, MIC Electronics there by has given multi bagger returns to the investors.

Small-cap stock under 100, MIC Electronics financials

MIC Electronics' net profit declined 15.2% year on year to 1.7 crore in the quarter ending June 2025, down from 2.0 crore during the same quarter the previous year. Net sales increased 8.4% to 116 crore during the April June 2025 quarter, compared with 107 crore in April-June 2024 quarter.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

