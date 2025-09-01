Small-cap stock under ₹100 MIC Electronics jumps over 11% : Do you own it?

Stock Market today: Small-cap stock under ₹100, MIC Electronics saw its share price gain over 11% during the intraday trades on Monday:

Small-cap stock under ₹ 100, MIC Electronics share price movement Small-cap stock under ₹100, MIC Electronics share price opened at ₹49.40 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, MIC Electronic share price was more than 3% higher compared to the previous trading session's closing price of ₹47.71. MIC Electronic share price, thereafter, gained momentum and touched an intraday high of ₹55 , which meant gains of more than 11% during the intraday trades for the Small-cap stock under ₹100, MIC Electronics share price.

Small-cap stock under ₹100, MIC Electronics share price had seen significant correction in past few months with the correction in the Indian Stock Market. The, MIC Electronics share price that had seen 2 week high or 1 year high of ₹114.74 in September last year, however had slipped to 2 week lows or 1 year lows of ₹44.50 in the start of the August or on 8th August 22. The same translated into sharp decline of more than 61 per cent from 1 year or 52 week highs to 52 week lows for the Small-cap stock under ₹100, MIC Electronics share price

However the Small-cap stock under ₹100, MIC Electronics share price that has corrected sharp from 1 year highs still is more than 330 per cent higher over last years and hence has given multifold returns. The Small-cap stock under ₹100, MIC Electronics there by has given multi bagger returns to the investors.

Small-cap stock under ₹ 100, MIC Electronics financials MIC Electronics' net profit declined 15.2% year on year to ₹1.7 crore in the quarter ending June 2025, down from ₹2.0 crore during the same quarter the previous year. Net sales increased 8.4% to ₹116 crore during the April June 2025 quarter, compared with ₹107 crore in April-June 2024 quarter.