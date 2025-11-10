Small-cap stock under ₹100 may soon declare ₹250 crore fundraise via QIP; details here

MIC Electronics share price traded flat on Monday after the company announced the date for its Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to consider fundraising. The smallcap stock fell nearly 1% to ₹50.86 apiece on the BSE.

Industrial products MIC Electronics informed stock exchanges that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 01, 2025, to seek approval of shareholders for two major fundraising proposals.

Firstly, the shareholders will consider and approve the issue and allotment of securities of the company to raise funds up to ₹250 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) to Qualified Institutional Buyers, in one or more tranches.

The company said the funds will be used for acquisitions, debt repayment, working capital, investments in subsidiaries, and other corporate purposes.

The shareholders will also consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) on a Private Placement Basis not exceeding $15 million in one or more tranches, MIC Electronics said in a regulatory filing on November 11.

The EGM will be held at the company's Hyderabad office, with remote e-voting available from November 28-30, 2025. The cut-off date for eligible members is November 25, 2025.

The company has appointed Y Ravi Prasada Reddy of M/s. RPR & Associates as the scrutinizer for the e-voting process.

MIC Electronics Share Price Performance MIC Electronics share price has fallen 11% in one month and has rallied 13% in three months. The smallcap stock has declined 40% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has gained 32% in the past two years. MIC Electronics share price has delivered a multibagger return of 5,382% in the past five years.

At 11:35 AM, MIC Electronics share price was trading 0.16% higher at ₹51.45 apiece on the BSE.